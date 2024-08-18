Jana Duggar’s wedding defied Jim Bob Duggar’s modesty rules

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann on August 15, just two months after the couple became engaged.

Photos from the event are being shared, highlighting the attire and vibe of the wedding.

The Duggars have long abided by rules put in place by Jim Bob Duggar. From modesty (Nike!) to no dancing, their extreme beliefs led to a code of conduct being born.

Most rules focused on the daughters and what they were and were not allowed to wear.

However, the married daughters developed their styles and look as the years passed. Many wear pants, sleeveless shirts, and even shorts.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jana adopted some of that as she got older and more independent.

Jana Duggar’s wedding dress broke the rules

For the most part, Jana Duggar has always been a compliant daughter. She lived at home and cared for the kids while Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were off doing speaking engagements or attending events.

It was shocking to see Jana’s wedding gown, a gorgeous classic white dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a low cut in the back. Highlighting her arms was a big move for the eldest Duggar daughter, but she “looked like a princess” to her sisters.

Interestingly enough, the dresses she chose for her bridesmaids were also against the dress code.

Her married sisters and sister-in-law were likely able to choose their style, but the younger girls, Johannah and Jordyn-Grace, were also in gowns that showed their arms.

Jana Duggar had a first dance

It seems that Jana Duggar danced to the beat of her own drum for the entire wedding. From the ceremony to the end, she had a very different wedding than her siblings had.

The couple danced surrounded by their friends and family holding sparklers. They rode off in an older model car to begin their life together as husband and wife.

Jana will be moving to Nebraska with Stephen Wissmann, where they have been working together on a home before their wedding.

She hasn’t opened up about her plans for children in the future. Jana opened up about waiting for the right man and finally realizing that after dating before and splitting but remaining friends, Stephen was the one she was supposed to be with.

Stephen and Jana were engaged on June 15, and they put everything together in two months. They were ready to start their lives together.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.