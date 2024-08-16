Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over Jana Duggar: ‘You looked like a princess’

Jana Duggar is a married woman, and details about the wedding are slowly coming out.

She married Stephen Wissmann on August 15 in Arkansas. The couple had been on and off for years, most recently reconciling earlier this year and becoming engaged on June 15.

The Counting On star had Jessa Duggar as her maid of honor, with Joy-Anna Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jordyn Duggar, and Johannah Duggar as her bridesmaids. She chose Abbie Grace Burnett to stand with her, too, making her the only sister-in-law who was part of the wedding.

Joy-Anna has always been close to Jana. They often spent time together, especially when their younger sisters were around.

It was surely special to see her big sister get married and be a part of it.

Joy-Anna didn’t stop praising her eldest sister when Jana announced she was married.

Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over ‘princess’ Jana Duggar

The comment section of Jana Duggar sharing the exclusive about her wedding lit up with praise and congratulatory remarks.

Hannah Wissmann popped up in the comment section to share her excitement for her sister-in-law and brother. She married Jana’s brother, Jeremiah Duggar.

Jill Duggar also showed love for her sister despite not being a part of the bridal party. She was the only one from the older sister bunch that wasn’t standing with Jana.

Joy-Anna Duggar took the cake with her comments, though. She said, “So so happy for you both! Bawled like a baby the whole ceremony. 😭😍 God is SO good!”

Then, she complimented her further, writing, “You looked like a princess. Absolutely stunning!🤩”

Jana Duggar is leaving Arkansas

After living in Arkansas for her entire life, Jana Duggar will move to Nebraska to begin her life with Stephen Wissmann.

He has an established life there, and she spoke about a home they have been renovating where they will live following their wedding.

It’s expected that the couple will start a family soon. Jana is 34, and Stephen is 31. They have been on and off for quite some time, and in the Duggar world, everything is about having children immediately after the wedding. If or when they welcome children, they will be double first cousins with Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s daughters.

Jana will move forward with her life but will likely visit her family often. Nebraska isn’t far from Arkansas, and Hannah and Jeremiah frequently return to see the Wissmanns.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.