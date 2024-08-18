Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s kids’ names revealed

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson left social media following the cancelation of Counting On.

The TLC show chronicled their courtship, wedding, married life, and the birth of their first daughter, Bella.

Over the years, they have appeared in a few family videos, but they wanted to keep their lives private.

After Lauren and Josiah were spotted with another baby, it was revealed they welcomed another daughter after Bella.

A Duggar Christmas video revealed their second daughter’s name was Daisy when eagle-eyed viewers saw the names written where the gifts would be placed.

However, they didn’t stop after Bella and Daisy.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcome a son

We now know the couple welcomed a third child thanks to Jana Duggar marrying Stephen Wissmann.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcomed a son after Bella and Daisy, naming him Ezra to follow the alphabetical order trend.

Jana and Stephen hosted their wedding event through The Knot, though they made their registry and RSVP list harder to find.

How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have nearly doubled their 19 kids in grandchildren.

Josh and Anna Duggar have seven kids whose names all start with the letter “M.”

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have two little ones, Gracie and Charlie.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have three boys and recently lost their little girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Their brood consists of Israel, Samuel, and Freddy.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have five children. They welcomed their youngest almost a year ago. Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy Jane, Fern, and George add to the number.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have two little girls, Felicity and Evangeline. They aren’t interested in a big family, so they may be done.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have four children. Three of them, Garrett, Addison, and Brooklyn, were born on Counting On. After leaving the spotlight, the couple welcomed another baby boy named Justus.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have three children. Bella, Daisy, and Ezra add to the number of grandchildren.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have three children. Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner have all been featured on their social media and YouTube channel.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, have two children, Truett and Nora. They are currently expecting twin girls, who will be the family’s first set of twin grandchildren.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are the final married couple with children. They have two little girls, Brynley and Brielle.

That brings the total to 35 grandchildren, with two more coming in early 2025.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.