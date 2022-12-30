Here’s what Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson named their second child

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s second child’s name and gender have been revealed. Pic credit: TLC

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson may not have announced the birth of their second child, but other Duggar family members have leaked details.

While it isn’t clear when the baby was born, it was sometime earlier this year. Lauren was pregnant last fall when Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu hosted their gender reveal. Aside from that one time, Lauren hadn’t been spotted again until recently.

In the Duggar’s Fall Festival event video, Lauren and Josiah were spotted on the hayride with a little one and their daughter, Bella. That was the confirmation needed that the couple did welcome another child.

However, based on that photo, it was unclear whether the baby was a boy or a girl, as it was bundled up from being outside. Despite the headlines the couple made referencing the newly-discovered baby, neither spoke out to confirm they’d had a second child.

They aren’t the only couple who welcomed a baby and didn’t make an announcement. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcomed a baby too. It appears their little ones are around the same age based on photos.

Despite Josiah and Lauren trying to keep a regular and more private life, their family members have let things slip.

Did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcome a baby boy or girl?

It appears that Josiah Duggar was destined to be a girl dad. He and Lauren Swanson reportedly welcomed a little girl earlier this year.

Bella celebrated her third birthday in November, making her and her little sister roughly two and a half years apart.

What did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson name their baby?

An eagle-eyed Duggar snarker discovered what Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson named their new baby girl.

In the Christmas video shared by James Duggar on his Duggars Gone Wild YouTube channel, he showed the pew where the gifts were left for each family member. Each individual family is also grouped together.

Pic credit: @jamesaduggar5225/YouTube

Where Josiah and Lauren’s gifts were placed, the label also read Bella and Daisy. It appears the new baby girl is named Daisy, which is interesting because, at one point, the couple discussed going down the alphabet. Asa was the miscarriage Lauren suffered before falling pregnant with Bella, so where did the “C” name go? Did they just skip it?

For now, all we have is a probable name and gender for Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s baby. And at the rate it’s going, it will likely be all the information followers get.