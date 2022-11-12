Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar spotted with unannounced second child

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson were spotted with another little one. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family fall festival is a family tradition.

It’s celebrated in place of Halloween at the big house. They have been doing it for years, and when the footage is shown, there is usually something interesting shown or revealed that previously was not made public.

This year, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu took the footage and uploaded it to their YouTube channel.

One year, their courting was the surprise revealed in the video. Jessa Duggar took the footage and included a comment about Jed painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart, and later in the video, there was a pumpkin painted with the name Katey on it.

In this year’s footage, the big surprise is Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson being there with their two little ones. It was heavily speculated that she was pregnant last year when she showed up in Jed and Katey’s gender reveal, filmed last fall.

Although it’s unclear when their baby was born, it looks like Lauren and Josiah welcomed another child earlier this year.

Lauren Swanson spotted wearing a baby

If you blinked while watching the fall festival video, you might have missed Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson on the hay ride with their children.

The video is just under 10 minutes long, and at the 9:25 mark, there’s a clear shot of the couple.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Josiah appears to be holding Bella, who just celebrated her third birthday. She seems to have her dad’s blonde hair and a head full of curls. Her face wasn’t visible, as she was facing away from the camera.

Lauren is seated next to her husband with a big smile on her face. She looks to be wearing a baby, who looks to be a few months old. It was rumored they were expecting a little boy, but the baby in the photo may be another little girl.

Pic credit: @Jed & Katey Duggar/YouTube

What happened to Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson?

After Counting On was canceled, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson seemingly disappeared.

There was speculation the couple wasn’t enjoying the spotlight, and no longer having to film the show opened up a door for them to lead a more normal life away from social media and reality TV shows.

Josiah and Lauren wiped their Instagram clean following not long after the show was canceled, and since then, they have just seemingly morphed into their own world.

At least now, it has been confirmed that Josiah and Lauren are parents of two little ones, as suspected.