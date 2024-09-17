Jana Duggar celebrates one month of being Stephen Wissmann’s wife

It’s been one month since Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann.

The couple kept the wedding planning under wraps and her engagement a secret.

Just hours before they said their vows, their wedding information was leaked.

Jana waited much longer than some of her sisters to get married, which seems to have given her more freedom with choices when wedding planning.

Many critics and fans wondered whether Jana would ever tie the knot.

The saying “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” seemed to fit the situation—until it didn’t.

Jana Duggar gushes over one-month marriage anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Jana Duggar shared a carousel of images representing her and Stephen Wissmann.

She wrote, “Happy belated one-month anniversary, @stephenwissmann !! Life with you keeps getting better, and I can’t help but smile thinking about all the sweet moments we’ve shared. 🥂 to forever!”

Their relationship has been on and off, with a reconnection earlier this year.

Stephen proposed to Jana on June 15, and they married on August 15. They were ready to be together, and after realizing their love and admiration for one another was the real deal, they went for it.

The wedding was beautiful, and several of Jana’s sisters thought she looked like a “Disney princess.”

New family photos were taken, and Jana’s bridal party was revealed. Jessa Duggar was her matron of honor, and Jill Duggar was excluded from standing with her sisters as Jana took her vows.

What’s next for Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann?

Critics and fans are waiting to see whether Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann will start a family immediately.

Honeymoon babies are a trend in the Duggar family, and Jana and Stephen could be the next couple to announce one.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are the only couple expecting in 2025, and we suspect more siblings will be added to the list for another baby boom.

Jana and Stephen have been renovating and working on their home. They have been documenting the process and sharing their accomplishments.

The couple lives in Nebraska, which makes Jana the second Duggar daughter to move away from Arkansas following her wedding. Jinger Duggar set the bar high, and Jana followed.

It’s unclear whether Jana plans to work outside the home or if she will be the homemaker who cares for the house and potential children. We’d guess it’s the latter, but after helping raise her siblings, Jana may enjoy her free time.

