Jill Duggar responds to why she wasn’t a bridesmaid: ‘I don’t know’

It’s been a week since Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann in Arkansas.

The couple kept the event under wraps and did a good job, with the news only leaking just hours before they took their vows.

Jana has gotten plenty of attention for her choices, including her off-shoulder and low-back dress.

Her wedding party has been discussed too.

The Counting On star chose all her adult sisters (and one younger sister) except Jill Duggar. Jana was in her wedding party when she married Derick Dillard in 2014, so it was a shock to some who didn’t see Jill up there.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Abbie Grace Burnett was Jana’s bridesmaid and John David Duggar’s wife.

Jill Duggar doesn’t know why she wasn’t included

As more Duggar family members shared photos from Jana Duggar’s wedding, questions were raised about some of the events there.

When Jill Duggar shared photos and videos, a follower wondered why Jill was not part of the bridesmaids.

The former Counting On star revealed she didn’t know why, writing, “I don’t know, but it should always be the bride’s decision.”

Jill Duggar confirms she was not asked to be a bridesmaid. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar’s complicated relationship with her family

It’s no secret that Jill Duggar and her family have a strained relationship.

She spoke out about what happened growing up and was dubbed the tattletale as a child.

Jill spilled plenty of tea in Counting The Cost, including how her father, Jim Bob Duggar, treated her. She talked about how he focused on whether or not she could carry another baby after a traumatic birth and focused solely on how she and Derick could further their brand without paying them.

The former Counting On star did several Q&A sessions on YouTube before writing her book and participating in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

As such, her relationship with her parents and some siblings were strained. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu reportedly wanted nothing to do with her, but they seemed to have reconciled.

It’s suspected that Jana may have had issues with Jill, which could be why she wasn’t chosen for the bridal party. However, neither sister has confirmed that, as Jill only revealed she didn’t know why.

She and Derick have attended Christmas with the Duggars, and when their baby girl died earlier this year, several family members showed up to support them as they buried her.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.