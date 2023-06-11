Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are taking a stand on Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s participation in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

The recent tell-all book announcement also sent Jed into a tailspin in the comments. He clearly disagrees with Jill’s decision to tell her story, and Katey follows along with him.

Interestingly enough, when Katey and Jed began seeing one another, Jill was already distanced from the family. She did attend their wedding, but she hasn’t participated in any of the sisters and sisters-in-law stuff with the others for the most part.

However, Jed knows Derick pretty well, as when he and Jill participated in Counting On, they spent a lot of time with the Duggar family as a whole at the big house.

Jed’s issue with the alleged “betrayal” seems to be because Jill spoke out against their father, Jim Bob Duggar. Jed is poised to be the next Jim Bob, working to break into the world of politics (despite losing) because Josh Duggar found himself in trouble and could no longer fulfill the purpose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But we are still confused about why Katey feels betrayed.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu want ‘nothing’ to do with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

According to a source who spoke with In Touch, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu feel “betrayed” by Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

It’s an interesting sentiment, given Katey came along later and never even appeared on Counting On. She didn’t show up until YouTube videos were made, and things with Josh Duggar had already begun to unravel.

Another important note is that Jill has never said anything disparaging about her siblings. She didn’t even go hard on her abuser, Josh. So what the betrayal they feel is based on is puzzling.

The source also told the publication, “Jill’s brother Jed and his wife Katey want nothing to do with her or Derick.”

Jedidiah Duggar planned the baby announcement to drop the same day as Shiny Happy People

Timing is everything when it comes to the Duggars. That, coupled with distraction, is their way of drawing away from negative attention and giving followers something positive to discuss.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announced the arrival of their second child, Nora Kate. She is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 31st grandchild, breaking the tie and giving the girls a lead over the boys.

They teased the arrival the day before Shiny Happy People was supposed to drop, but the joke was on them. Prime Video released it earlier than midnight, and by the time their video went live, many people were already engrossed in the docuseries.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard don’t appear bothered by Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu and their lack of support.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.