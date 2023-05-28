Duggars the next generation: How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have?

The Duggar family has grown by leaps and bounds since they were introduced to the world.

As their number of grandchildren will reach 31 in the coming days, their even number of boys and girls will be broken.

Joy-Anna Duggar was the latest Duggar to give birth, welcoming her son Gunner on May 17, 2023.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will be the next to welcome a baby, and they are expecting a little girl.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were a part of Joy’s birth video, and it was then that Jim Bob revealed Gunner was grandchild number 30, evening up the number of boys and girls. However, when Jed and Katey welcome Nora Kate in the coming days, the scales will tip for the girls.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s a breakdown of the soon-to-be 31 grandchildren of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Female Duggar grandchildren

The first grandchild welcomed by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was Mackynzie Duggar. Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed her in October 2009.

Speaking of Josh and Anna, they also have Meredith, Maryella, and Madyson to add to the female grandchildren list.

Felicity Vuolo was born in July 2018 to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple also welcomed Evangeline in 2021, adding another girl to the list.

Ivy Jane Seewald was born in May 2019 to Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. She shared a birthday with Grandma Mary Duggar. Jessa and Ben also welcomed Fern to add to the growing number of female Duggar grandchildren.

Addison Duggar was the next little girl born, and her parents are Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar. They welcomed another baby girl, Brooklyn Praise, in 2021, the last Duggar birth show on Counting On before the show was canceled.

Bella Duggar was born to Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson. This birth was special for the couple, who experienced a miscarriage with their second pregnancy. The couple also secretly welcomed a baby girl without an announcement, though her name was revealed to be Daisy during the Duggar Christmas video.

Gracie Duggar is the daughter of Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar. Abbie’s pregnancy was complicated with Gracie, as she was sick during much of it.

Evelyn Forsyth was born to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth after the couple experienced the loss of their daughter, Annabell, at 20 weeks gestation.

Brynley Duggar was born to Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann on Christmas Day, 2022. She was born early, adding a special moment for the Duggars’ big holiday.

Nora Kate Duggar is Jed and Katey’s baby girl who will break the tie bringing the total to 16 girls instead of 15.

Male Duggar grandchildren

The first Male Duggar child also came from Josh and Anna Duggar. Michael was born in 2011. The couple also welcomed Marcus and Mason. In case you lost count, that’s seven children for the eldest Duggar child and his wife.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed Israel Dillard. Jill was the first Duggar daughter to get married and begin having children. She and Derick also welcomed Samuel and Frederick (Freddy). She is a boy mom of three through and through.

Spurgeon Seewald was born to Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. The couple also welcomed Henry, bringing their total to four kids total. They are split down the middle, with two boys and two girls.

Gideon Forsyth was born to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. The couple also welcomed Gunner to the family, bringing their kids to three.

Garrett Duggar was the first baby Kendra Caldwell welcomed with Joseph Duggar. The couple was rumored to have welcomed a baby boy after their daughter Brooklyn was born, as Kendra looked heavily pregnant when Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann. That would bring their total number of kids to four, with an even split between the genders.

Truett Duggar was born last May to Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu. The couple is also welcoming a baby girl, bringing their total to two kids.

Charlie Duggar is the son of Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar. He is their second child, as Gracie is his big sister.

As this totals 14, it is believed that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. She was rumored to be due around May 3 after discovering a baby registry.

With three unannounced Duggar grandchildren, it will be interesting to see whether they appear in upcoming Duggar videos filmed by their aunts or uncles.