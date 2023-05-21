Joy-Anna Duggar shares sweet photo of baby Forsyth, reveals name

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their baby boy just a little early.

The couple announced the news over the weekend with a photo of themselves with their newest addition.

Details surrounding his birth weren’t revealed; the only information was that mom and baby were doing well.

Leading up to the birth, Joy was nervous about the possibility of a c-section, which she documented on her YouTube channel. Luckily, the little one flipped and was head down before she went into labor.

Gunner James Forsyth is the couple’s third child, as they already have a son, Gideon, and a daughter, Evelyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joy revealed her son’s name and his stats. Gunner weighed eight pounds and 14 ounces and was born on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Gunner James Forsyth finds his thumb

Joy-Anna Duggar shared an adorable photo of her new baby boy on her Instagram story.

She appeared to still be in the hospital following the birth, as Austin Forsyth held the little one while wearing a hospital bracelet.

Joy wrote, “my heart” on the photo with a little pink heart emoji.

Joy-Anna Duggar captures a sweet moment. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar teases baby boy reveal

After announcing she and Austin Forsyth welcomed their baby boy, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a video on her YouTube channel.

It opened with everyone gushing over the baby and telling her how well she did, including a voice clip of Michelle Duggar, who was likely there for support.

Joy pieced together significant moments from her pregnancy, including her gender reveal, her telling her family members, and some other sweet moments where she and Austin attended ultrasound appointments.

The couple has used their YouTube channel to keep followers and fans up to date since Counting On was canceled. There will be plenty of focus on the family in the coming weeks as a new docuseries will be released focusing on the family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is set to delve into the interworkings of the family, with commentary by Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King. It will shed new light on the family and their dealings with the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles).

None of the Duggar family members have spoken out about the docuseries. Still, Joy and Austin will likely get some traffic to their YouTube channel due to curious people checking up on what they are doing after Josh Duggar got the family’s second reality TV show canceled.