Joy-Anna Duggar welcomes baby boy

Forsyth, party of five!

Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed a baby boy and became a family of five a little earlier than expected.

Joy predicted her son would be early, and he arrived just a week before his due date.

Mom and baby are doing well and posed with dad for a photo fit for a social media share.

Details about the baby boy’s name were not revealed, and his stats weren’t shared either.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reality TV star appeared to have been crying as her eyes were puffy, but otherwise, everything seemed to be going well for the little one and his parents.

Joy-Anna Duggar announced her pregnancy early

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she and Austin Forsyth were expecting again before she was even out of her first trimester. While they were in Alaska, she found out, filmed the entire thing, and shared it with the world.

Things haven’t been easy for her through this pregnancy, but she has continued like a champ. Joy revealed she had clotting issues, something she discovered while pregnant with Evelyn Mae.

Something told Joy and Austin that the baby boy would arrive early, and he did. She has been documenting her pregnancy, including bump pics and the gender reveal.

Another fun surprise was learning that her sister-in-law, Katelyn Nakastsu, was expecting too. She and Jedidiah Duggar were due just one day apart from Joy and Austin, and they are welcoming a baby girl. So, the Duggar baby watch is still in full effect for Nora Kate.

As for when his name will be revealed, that remains unclear. However, the couple did share a sweet selfie from the hospital, sharing their love and new bundle of joy with the world.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth share a sweet moment. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

New Duggar docuseries on the way

Joy-Anna Duggar couldn’t have planned the birth of her son any better. She and Austin Forsyth shared the first photo and didn’t share an exclusive with any publication.

His birth comes right after the trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was released. Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King took part in the docuseries, which is shocking given the backlash they stand to face from their own family.

Joy and Jill were once incredibly close, but they have drifted apart in recent years since Jill and Derick Dillard broke away from the family. Amy has been estranged from her cousins since 19 Kids and Counting was canceled but remained a source of support from Jill and Derick when they walked away.

The newest Duggar babies may help keep fans and critics distracted, but even with the births and possible courtships, the hype over the docuseries is unmatched.