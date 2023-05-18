Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets trailer, premiere, and everything else you need to know

The Duggar downfall has been in motion since 2015, but as more information and scandals come to light, a new docuseries on Prime may give more insight into the inner workings of the family and their religion.

New of the docuseries has floated around for quite some time, but recently, details about the name and month it would premiere were revealed. Now, even more information is available.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will be a limited run on Prime and focus on the inner workings of the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles).

With a premiere date in a little over two weeks, there is a lot to unpack before the docuseries debuts.

Interestingly enough, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are a part of this. There was also a glimpse at Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, in the trailer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

While it was revealed earlier this month the premiere would be sometime in June, it is officially debuting on Friday, June 2.

Amazon Prime will host the series, and it’s being billed as a limited series.

That leads to the assumption it is more than one episode, though that was not confirmed.

However, given the material covered in the trailer, the assumption seems likely accurate.

Watch the trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

People revealed the trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. It is intense and focuses on the IBLP and the family’s indoctrination into the religion.

Comments made by various participants are chilling, including one woman who likened her life to The Handmaid’s Tale. There are also scenes where comments like “Bill Gothard turned every father into a cult leader and every family into an island” resonate with what was shown on 19 Kids and Counting and the spinoff series, Counting On.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard take part in the docuseries, revealing that if a story is being told, she wants to be the one to tell it. Based on her appearance, she filmed her portion of the docuseries in 2022, as she was pregnant in the footage. Freddy was born in July, so this has been at least a year in the making.

Clips of Bill Gothard speaking, clips from the reality TV shows, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar speaking at the IBLP conventions are also in the trailer.

There is so much to unpack, and when the series airs, there will likely be more questions and some insight into why the Duggars are who they are.

This has been a long time coming, and with Amy Duggar King taking part in it as well, there may be more information and “tea” that she drops. After all, she has been teasing she knows more than she can say.

Buckle up, Duggar critics and fans; it’s about to get real.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premieres Friday, June 2, on Amazon Prime.