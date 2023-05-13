Jill Duggar shows off how big Freddy has gotten

Jill Duggar is a mom of three little boys.

Israel and Samuel were born while she and her husband, Derick Dillard, were still on Counting On.

They waited a long time to welcome a third child and experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage before becoming pregnant with Freddy.

The reality TV stars have taken a page from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s book and began sharing less of their children facing forward. The photos are often captured from behind or at an angle where their identities are unrecognizable.

Interestingly enough, Jill and Derick don’t catch half the flack that Jinger and Jeremy do for keeping their children protected.

While at the library, Jill shared a photo of Freddy sitting up and playing with a toy independently.

Freddy Dillard approaches his first birthday

Frederick Michael Dillard was born on July 7, 2022. He was a few weeks earlier than expected, but everything turned out fine after he spent a few days in the NICU.

Jill Duggar shared the meaning behind his name was to build upon how Derick was named. His mother added “De” in front of his father, Rick’s name. He became Derick Dillard. The couple chose to add “Fre” in front of Derick, giving him the name Frederick. They call him Freddy for short.

In a little under two months, Freddy will celebrate his first birthday. There is quite an age gap between him and his big brothers, Israel and Samuel.

She has been raising the three boys away from her family as she and Derick moved closer to the Oklahoma border after he got a job as an attorney in Oklahoma.

Freddie has a few cousins around his age, too. It will be interesting to see if Jill and Derick host his first birthday party and whether any Duggar siblings will attend. Jill did hang out with her sisters when Jinger was in town earlier this year, and she remains close with her brother, James Duggar.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been adjusting to their new life after he passed the bar exam and is working as an attorney. She appears to have returned to homeschooling after having Israel in public school for kindergarten.

Her two oldest are school-aged, and she has a baby at home, so her life is pretty busy.

She heavily supported Jinger Duggar’s new book about her walking away from the teachings of Bill Gothard. Jill was the first sibling to break away, and since then, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have also denounced the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles).

Speaking of the IBLP, there is a new Amazon docuseries titled Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. It will be interesting to see what it’s all about and whether any of the siblings took part in it.

Jill seems to live her life to the fullest and appears happy with her husband and three little ones.