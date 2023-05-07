Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets — Here’s what we know about the Amazon docuseries

The Duggar family has seemingly flown under the radar since Josh Duggar was transferred to the Texas federal prison, where he will serve time for more than a decade.

Last year, there were rumblings of a docuseries being made that would delve into the Duggars, Bates, and other families who followed the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles). Not much information was given then, but now, things are ready to get underway as a title has been revealed.

Interestingly enough, Jinger Duggar released a book earlier this year about her experience within the IBLP, including their teachings and why she decided to walk away. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughter spoke out about how the practices instilled fear to the point of anxiety in her.

Now, the Amazon docuseries will focus on the Duggars, their connections in the IBLP, and some of the actions they have taken that follow the teachings of Bill Gothard. They remain involved in the religion, as do many of the siblings. Only Jinger and Jill Duggar have admitted to walking away from the church and their beliefs.

While little is known about what the docuseries will entail, some information has been revealed.

Here’s what we know about the Amazon docuseries.

Shine Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is the docuseries title

Initially, the news about the Amazon docuseries was put out to look into the fundie families like the Duggar and the Bates and their connections to the IBLP.

It seems things have changed, and the focus is solely on the Duggars. Perhaps there wasn’t much to discover about the other families, as they haven’t been plagued with scandals as the Duggars have. It’s important to note that Josh Duggar brought two scandals upon the family, one they knew about and kept a secret for nearly two decades.

According to The Ashley, the docuseries will premiere on Amazon next month. There is no official premiere, but screeners for the series are said to be available for media outlets to view as early as later this week.

Will more Duggar secrets be revealed?

At this point, it wouldn’t be shocking if something else about the Duggar family was revealed.

Followers and critics have watched as Josh Duggar got not one but two TLC shows canceled in less than a decade because of his actions.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled by the TLC network following the revelation he had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a babysitter. This had happened several years prior but was brought to light after a police report was leaked. While the names were redacted, it wasn’t hard to piece everything together.

Following that scandal, the Duggars were given a spin-off that initially chronicled the aftermath of the leaked police report and heavily focused on Jessa and Jill Duggar. The earlier seasons were titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On but later moved to Counting On.

It showcased Anna Duggar as she talked about Josh being in a rehab program for pornography addiction. The sisters were also followed, and their courtships and subsequent marriages too. Josh was not allowed to be a part of filming at all, and Anna was less visible as the seasons went on.

His latest scandal involved child pornography, and he was arrested after a federal raid on the car lot where he worked several months prior. He was arrested in April 2021, tried in December 2021, sentenced in May 2022, and moved to federal prison a few weeks later. It is important to note Josh maintains his innocence and is appealing his conviction.

If there are other secrets to be uncovered, this docuseries may be where they are exposed. The secrecy surrounding it has been suspicious, and the shifted focus is interesting.