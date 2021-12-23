IBLP docuseries: The Duggars, Bates, and Plaths will all play a role in Amazon series

The Duggars are going to be the focus of a new documentary. Pic credit: TLC

Hot on the heels of Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict on two child pornography charges, a docuseries about the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) and some famous reality TV families is being made.

The docuseries will include the Duggars, the Bates, and the Plaths. Two of three families have starred on the TLC network, while the Bates family has been on the UPtv channel.

It’s being put together by the same people who did the “LulaRich” docuseries for Amazon.

What is the IBLP?

The Institue in Basic Life Principles is a religion. Their official website says the organization is for the “purpose of introducing people to the Lord Jesus Christ, and is dedicated to giving individuals, families, churches, schools, communities, governments, and businesses clear instruction and training on how to find success by following God’s principles found in Scripture.”

There are several rules that members of the IBLP follow, some of which are considered extreme by more mainstream Christians. Jim Bob Duggar is heavily indoctrinated in the church and has been for several years. Many Duggar siblings are also a part of the IBLP, but Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard left the religion not too long ago. They have found a church they are comfortable with and no longer share the views of the IBLP.

What do we know about the docuseries?

According to Variety, the logline for the docuseries is “On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire. In addition, prominent commentators, writers, and social media voices will explore the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy, and power.”

It will likely be ready for viewers near the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Based on when it was greenlit, the producers are probably just getting started and lining up interviewees and other resources.

The Duggars will be talked about a lot, but the Bates and the Plaths will also be examined. They all come from similar backgrounds, and their lives have been put on reality TV for all to see. There is some intertwining between them, with the Duggar and Bates children being close and the eldest Plath daughter (the one who is not on Welcome to Plathville) being part of the circle.