Welcome to Plathville: Olivia Plath reveals she was ‘relieved’ after miscarriage

Olivia Plath revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Pic credit: TLC

Olivia Plath revealed she suffered a miscarriage around the time of filming for Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville.

The reality TV star shared the revelation on a recent episode of the TLC show. During a conversation with her sister-in-law, Moriah Plath, sex and birth control came up.

They talked about sex being taboo while growing up, and sleeping with your boyfriend would somehow make you “tainted.”

Miscarriage revelation on Welcome to Plathville

During the conversation with Moriah about sex and birth control, Olivia revealed she and Ethan suffered a miscarriage. She admitted that she felt “relieved” because it was a wake-up call for her which made her realize she wasn’t ready for children. According to Olivia, Ethan was on the same page as she was.

She fell pregnant after going off her birth control. Olivia Plath talked about going off the meds because they didn’t make her feel good with her hormones being all over the place, and that is when the unplanned pregnancy happened.

Olivia said, “When I did go off birth control, I did get pregnant a little while back, and I miscarried.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Trouble in Ethan and Olivia Plath’s marriage

Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville is a tough one for Ethan and Olivia. They have been battling some ups and downs in their marriage, and both appear to be unhappy in the situation they’re in.

The strain from Ethan Plath’s family is weighing on him and his relationship with Olivia. He took a stand and chose his wife, losing access to his younger siblings, who still live with Kim and Barry Plath. The loss of the bond with his siblings has been a point of contention and rage, shown on a recent episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Moving out of Cairo is at the top of Olivia’s to-do list. That has caused a strain in her marriage as well. As they work through things, the couple is trying therapy. Olivia had warned fans that this would be a tough season to watch back as it was hard to film.

Currently, Ethan and Olivia Plath are still married and appear to be doing better. The loss of their pregnancy likely added stress to the already complicated situation. They want children, but not until they have seen more things and spent more time together growing as a couple.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.