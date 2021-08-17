Olivia Plath throws shade at Kim and Barry ahead of Welcome to Plathville Season 3

Olivia Plath isn’t afraid to throw shade ahead of Welcome to Plathville. Pic credit: TLC

Welcome to Plathville is back for a third season, and with that comes more shade from Olivia Plath.

She married Ethan Plath, and their union has caused some damage between her husband and his parents.

Kim and Barry Plath are strict parents, and their control was questioned when Olivia entered their lives. While she grew up with a similar background, she is more worldly than any of the Plath children.

Olivia Plath throws shade ahead of Welcome to Plathville Season 3 premiere

On Instagram, the cast members have been promoting the Season 3 premiere as the date approaches.

When Moriah shared a press photo that featured Olivia, Ethan, herself, and Micah wearing black and pictured to the side of the rest of the Plath family, her sister-in-law couldn’t help but to throw shade.

In the comment section of the photo, Olivia Plath showed up to comment. She wrote, “Autonomy is the new black lol [emoji]”

She was, of course, referring to the clear division in the family. Olivia, Moriah, Ethan, and Micah were all wearing black while the rest of the Plaths had some color in their outfits.

The shade wasn’t lost on viewers, though. Those four are in control of their own lives now after growing up under their parents’ thumbs. They are “self-governing,” which is why Olivia used the word autonomy. Ethan, Moriah, and Micah all have control over their own lives and make their own decisions.

What will happen on Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville?

A lot will unfold as Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville gets underway. The family continues to function with an apparent divide, but not all of the “rebels” have entirely cut off Kim and Barry Plath.

Ethan took a stand last season, and when he and Olivia went to say goodbye to his siblings, things got heated between him and Barry as everyone looked on. He stood up for his wife and left his parents in the dust to continue his life with her.

Viewers will also get to see Moriah’s relationship with Max grow. The two were back and forth last season but have been going strong the last several months. They are all over each other’s social media, even saying “I love you” now.

