Moriah and Max on Welcome to Plathville: Are they still together?

Moriah Plath is taking a big step by bringing her “boyfriend,” Max to her parents’ house.

After he asked about her parents and expressed interest in meeting them, she decided to introduce him to Barry and Kim Plath.

This meeting has been teased since Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville began, and now, the awkward sit down is ready to air.

How does Max do while speaking to Barry and Kim Plath?

There have been several awkward moments on TLC’s Welcome to Plathville. From Barry trying to give Isaac the “talk” to the conversation between Micah, Moriah, and their parents, things have been quite tense for Season 2 of the show.

Max appeared to handle himself well when it came to speaking with Barry and Kim Plath. He was friendly and respectful, but it was clearly a little awkward as Moriah didn’t have much to say.

It appears as though her parents like him well enough, and Kim wasn’t fooled by the “friend” introduction. In her confessional, she revealed that she knew that Max was Moriah’s boyfriend and was happy she brought him but wasn’t fooled by the friend label.

Are Max and Moriah still together?

While Welcome to Plathville is still airing, the status of the relationship between Moriah and Max has changed.

Following the most recent episode, Moriah showed that she was having a hard time sharing her feelings. There was a phone call with Max shared and the tension between them was obvious. She explained that she was having a difficult time expressing herself, but that wasn’t the only issue.

On Instagram, Moriah shared a video of the two of them and special moments but revealed that he broke up with her because she couldn’t open up. They were together for two months, and she shared several photos of him on social media.

Given the background she has and that Max was her first boyfriend, learning they split already wasn’t too shocking. It looks like they had a summer romance and he was ready for something deep and Moriah was having a hard time connecting to her emotions.

Now as the season is playing out, Moriah is forced to confront what went wrong and what could have been changed. Welcome to Plathville filmed during the summer, and now, all of that is brought back to the front for everyone to relive.

Whether Moriah and Max will reunite remains to be seen, but it looks like the two are over for now at least.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.