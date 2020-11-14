Is Welcome to Plathville fake? Here’s why there are doubts

Welcome to Plathville debuted last week and it still has viewers talking.

Season 1 hit the TLC network last fall and the Plath family became overnight celebrities. It caused issues within the family, and now, as Season 2 begins, there are three households for the family.

After seeing the new homes, Welcome to Plathville viewers have called the family out for what appears to be lies they are telling about what the children can and cannot do.

What are the three households?

The Plath family has portrayed that they and their children have lived an off-the-grid lifestyle. That was plausible during the first season when they lived on the farm and their house was seemingly lacking technology and other things.

Barry and Kim Plath moved off the farm and into Cairo, Georgia, where their other children live. Ethan and Olivia have lived there and that is where they got a break from his overbearing parents. The relationship between them and their daughter-in-law wasn’t good, and now, it is non-existent.

Micah and Moriah are renting a home just a few blocks from Ethan and Olivia. They were asked to leave Kim and Barry’s house after the parents felt that they would influence some of the younger siblings. It seems to be going well for them, as both the brother and sister have adapted to living in the modern world.

What are the inconsistencies?

As viewers watched the Season 2 premiere for Welcome to Plathville, two things stood out. One, the equipment in Issac’s room, and two, the tan line on Lydia in the confessional.

Kim Plath has been adamant that her children have no technology and very limited internet usage. In fact, during Season 1, she was monitoring Moriah on the computer as she was looking into colleges she may have wanted to attend.

While Micah and Issac were spending time together, it was clear that his room had more than just a bed and a desk to do schoolwork. It appeared that he had some sort of gaming equipment there as well. The chair that Kim was sat in also appeared to be one a gamer would use.

In one of the confessionals where Lydia Plath was discussing life, it was clear she had a tan line from what appeared to be a bikini. That would be completely against the rules, especially after Micah and Moriah confirmed that they had to swim fully clothed.

There is a lot of skepticism now. Just how real are the Plaths?

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.