Welcome to Plathville: Kim and Barry move closer to children, leave farm life behind

Welcome to Plathville is back for Season 2, but there are going to be a lot of changes.

Season 1 shared who the family was and focused on the older kids. Ethan Plath and his wife, Olivia, were dubbed the villains while influencing younger siblings, Micah and Moriah.

That narrative is still being played out, but some of what actually happened will be shown in the coming episodes. Kim and Barry Plath have changed the rules, and the older siblings are no longer allowed to see the younger siblings unsupervised.

Where do the Plaths live?

Last season, the Plath family lived on a farm in the middle of nowhere in Georgia. Ethan and Olivia lived on their own in a house, closer to town.

This season, Kim and Barry Plath have moved into a house that is in Cairo, Georgia. The biggest deal here is that it is only three blocks from where their oldest son and his wife live. On top of that, Micah and Moriah are renting a house two blocks from their sibling and their parents.

All of the Plaths are closer than ever but aren’t on speaking terms. Kim and Barry’s location is going to be a point of contention in the new season. A lot has changed since viewers met the Plaths last fall, and some of it is coming from a very angry place.

Micah and Moriah break free

Now that Micah and Moriah Plath no longer live with Kim and Barry, they are free to make their own decisions and live their lives. That is exactly what the siblings are doing, with a little help from Ethan and Olivia.

Both siblings are dating and exploring the world they were sheltered from for so long. There will be a chance for them to confront their parents, especially focusing on the things they didn’t prepare them for in the real world.

During a sitdown with Kim and Barry, Moriah is very upset about what her parents didn’t teach her and her brother. She has had plenty of experiences over the last two years, some of them she wasn’t prepared to handle.

As the new season begins airing, a lot is going to make more sense. Micah and Moriah have been posting some of their adventures on social media, while Ethan and Olivia have been more particular about what they share.

Olivia was deeply affected by how things played out last season, and she is more guarded this time around.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.