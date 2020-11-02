Welcome to Plathville: Why don’t Micah and Moriah live with Kim and Barry?

Welcome to Plathville debuted a year ago, and since then, so much has changed for the family.

Moriah and Micah are both on their own, which isn’t too shocking based on how Season 1 ended. With the Plaths separated into three households, Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville will be intense.

Why don’t Micah and Moriah live with their parents?

This season, Welcome to Plathville’s viewers will learn that Micah and Moriah have walked away from life on the farm with Barry and Kim Plath.

When Season 1 ended, Olivia (Ethan’s wife) gave Moriah a plane ticket to Minnesota for her birthday, which is where the journey began.

While the details surrounding what happened with the trip and how it came about that Micah moved out are fuzzy, all of it will be explained during Season 2.

Micah and Moriah live together in a house not too far from big brother Ethan Plath and his wife, Olivia. The two have been instrumental in helping the younger siblings get their footing in the real world.

Moriah is working two jobs, and Micah’s modeling career is taking off.

Neither has much to do with their parents, but they aren’t completely removed from them. Kim and Barry will allow Micah and Moriah to see the younger siblings, but only if they monitor the situation.

Will Micah and Moriah make up with Kim and Barry?

Things aren’t looking good as far as reconciliation is concerned for the parents or the children.

During the Welcome to Plathville super tease for Season 2, it was made very clear that Moriah feels like she grew up in a cage and spent so much time trying to escape. Being back around her parents in their new home takes her right back to those feelings.

In another scene, Moriah and Micah are seen confronting Kim and Barry about the lack of preparation they had for living in the real world.

The children were so sheltered for all of their lives, and when the siblings got out on their own, there was so much they didn’t know.

When Kim asks for forgiveness, Moriah questions her on what that means. The situation is tense, and it looks like both she and Micah have some real and intense feelings toward their parents and for how they’ve grown up.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.