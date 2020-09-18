Welcome to Plathville returns for Season 2 — Everything you need to know

Welcome to Plathville is returning to TLC for a second season. The Plaths made a splash when the first season debuted, and almost immediately, viewers wanted more.

A lot has changed for the Plaths since they were introduced to the reality television world.

Ethan and Olivia have gone through some tough times, Micah and Moriah are both out on their own and living together, and Kim and Barry are struggling to keep hold of the younger children.

When does Welcome to Plathville return?

The second season of Welcome to Plathville will debut November 10 at 10/9c on TLC. Things are going to look a lot different than they did when viewers met Kim and Barry Plath and several of their children.

What have the Plaths been up to since Season 1 of Welcome to Plathville aired?

One of the most significant changes will be seeing Kim and Barry Plath living in a normal environment. They have traded in the farm life for everyday suburban life, which is one of the bigger problems.

Their lifestyle and beliefs have not changed, though. The younger Plaths are still shielded from the evils of the world and have no internet access or cell phones. You won’t find any of them enjoying a Coke, either.

Kim and Barry live just blocks away from Ethan and Olivia. These two let his parents know they want space, but those boundaries were not respected.

Things still aren’t right between them, and when Welcome to Plathville returns, viewers will find out just how bad things got.

Ethan and Olivia Plath have been working through what appearing on the show did to them, and for them. Things with Barry and Kim escalated, causing the couple to discuss divorce.

They haven’t called it quits yet, but Ethan cut off contact with his parents to focus on saving his marriage.

As far as Moriah and Micah Plath go, they couldn’t be happier. Both are exploring dating and living a mainstream life. They have gotten plenty of support from Ethan and Olivia.

The support helped them move on from all the restrictions and get in touch with who they are.

They live in the same area as the rest of their family too. Welcome to Plathville will highlight some of their new adventures, including their careers and significant others.

To find out what has happened with the Plaths since Season 1 ended, be sure to tune in for Season 2.

Welcome to Plathville returns Tuesday, November 10, at 10/9c on TLC.