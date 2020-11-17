Barry Plath tries to have ‘the talk’ with Isaac on Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville is back for a second season and there’s plenty more to talk about this time around.

Barry and Kim Plath received feedback from Micah and Moriah Plath last week about their parenting and what they should have talked to them about. As the father, Barry took that to heart, and he will be implementing some of it with his son, Isaac.

Having “the talk” on Welcome to Plathville

Both Micah and Moriah have been dating and living their lives since Barry and Kim asked them to move out.

While at home, Micah revealed there wasn’t much talk about sexuality or anything regarding dating the opposite sex. Barry will be talking to Issac about that very thing in the most awkward way.

While chopping down trees, Barry Plath is seen trying to ease into a conversation about whether Isaac is interested in girls at his age. He is 14 but still lives a very sheltered life. Even though the Plaths moved to Cairo and off the farm, the rules of the home have not changed.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of Welcome to Plathville, the conversation about girls doesn’t go as well as Barry had hoped. Isaac wasn’t very forthcoming with his dad, revealing that he was more focused on the Air Force than girls.

That tune changed in a confessional where Isaac revealed he talks to his friends about those things, not his dad.

Tension through the season

The Plaths are a house divided. Ethan and Olivia are estranged from Kim and Barry and all of the younger children. Micah and Moriah are also living on their own, but less estranged from the parents and the siblings.

Season 1 of Welcome to Plathville revealed a plethora of issues, many of which were discussed all over social media. Following the season’s conclusion, Olivia had to disconnect from the platforms because of the messages she was receiving.

As the three branches of the family navigate how to cohabitate in the same area, there will be a learning curve.

Micah and Moriah are doing their own things, which includes dating and partying. Ethan and Olivia are working on their marriage and traveling, and Kim and Barry are raising the younger children and hoping for less rebellion than they had with some of the older siblings.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.