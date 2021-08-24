Are Ethan and Olivia Plath getting divorced? Here’s what we know

Olivia and Ethan Plath are facing some marital issues. Pic credit: TLC

Ethan and Olivia Plath are in a tough spot this season on Welcome to Plathville.

They have been married nearly three years, and while filming, they learned their goals didn’t align. Watching the two interact on the Season 3 premiere was tough, especially because it was clear they weren’t on the same page.

Olivia wants to leave Cairo and Ethan’s family behind. That has caused some anger between them, something he voiced during a confessional.

Are Ethan and Olivia Plath getting divorced?

After seeing the Welcome to Plathville Season 3 premiere, some viewers were concerned about whether Ethan and Olivia Plath would be getting divorced.

It appears that isn’t the case, despite both acknowledging that they were in a bad spot when filming this season.

The couple spoke exclusively to People about attending couple’s counseling and how it has helped them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia told the outlet, “We hit a really low point … when I was driving back from my trip. We just were not able to communicate well at all. And sometimes you have to kind of hit the bottom before you realize, ‘This is not working, and we need to do better.”

Ethan wasn’t thrilled about counseling, as was apparent in last week’s episode, but he did attend couples therapy. The reality star said, “We have found ourselves a good counselor, we’ve been going to that counselor. We’ve been spending a lot of intentional time, whether it’s in person or on the phone.”

Things are going to get more complicated as the season goes on before it gets better. Communication was broken down, but now, it seems like things are better.

What can viewers expect on Welcome to Plathville this season?

“It’s really raw, really gritty, really in the moment of us working through things. But I can say, as hard as this year was, and as much as we do work through on the season, as much as we’re still working through, it’s been really beneficial for our own personal growth,” said Olivia about what Welcome to Plathville viewers can expect moving forward.

The tensions between Olivia and Ethan’s family are still there. Moriah and Micah still spend time with their big brother and his wife, but they also see and spend time at Kim and Barry’s house. This will also cause issues moving forward.

While divorce isn’t happening for Ethan and Olivia, it doesn’t mean it will be easy for them as they navigate through the growing pains of their trauma and family issues.

To find out what happens this season, be sure to tune in weekly!

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.