Michelle Duggar snubbed by most kids on Mother’s Day

Michelle Duggar didn’t get the same overwhelming Mother’s Day response as she has in previous years.

As her children get older and build their own families, much of the focus turns to mothering their children or honoring their wives as mothers.

Typically, Michelle would receive shoutouts on social media from several of her children, and photos from a family celebration would be shared.

That wasn’t the case this past Mother’s Day weekend, though.

The Counting On matriarch only received acknowledgment from two of her children, even though a few shouted out their spouse on the special day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is there bad blood between Michelle Duggar and some of her children?

Which Duggar siblings acknowledged Michelle Duggar?

Interestingly enough, Jinger Duggar was one of the two Duggar siblings who acknowledged Michelle Duggar on social media for Mother’s Day.

She took to her Instagram to honor her mom, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mama! I love you so much. 💜”

The relationship between Jinger and Michelle has been heavily discussed among critics and fans, especially when Jinger began wearing pants and being freer in her lifestyle. Jeremy Vuolo confirmed issues between the women, despite both insisting there weren’t.

James Duggar was the other sibling who acknowledged Michelle for Mother’s Day. He shared a photo of himself alongside his mom and dad, though Jim Bob Duggar was blurred in the image.

James Duggar praises Michelle Duggar. Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

Is the Duggar family falling apart?

What was once deemed a loving and close-knit family appears to be falling apart before our very eyes.

The Duggars have endured several scandals throughout their time on television, but the two brought on by their eldest son, Josh Duggar, seem to have injured the family beyond repair.

While Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar stand behind their son, not all siblings feel the same about him. Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, spoke out and condemned Josh. Several siblings and their spouses attended the trial, with Derick Dillard attending every day even though Jill Duggar did not go.

Rumors and speculation have bounced around about the disarray in the family, but for the most part, they deny any issues. However, things are not the same.

With the upcoming docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, more information may be brought to light about the inner workings of the family and add validity to claims there is a level of estrangement.