Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announce second pregnancy

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are expecting again. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will be welcoming another baby in 2023.

The couple welcomed their first baby, Truett, in May 2022.

This means they will have two under two when the new little one arrives.

While sharing footage of them telling the Duggar family, they realized that Joy-Anna Duggar and Katey were due just one day apart. Joy-Anna’s due date is May 22, 2023.

Since Katey is due in May again, her little ones will be just over 12 months apart. They seem to be the couple with the smallest age gap between children, even without knowing when Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson had their latest babies.

It seems 2023 is shaping up to be another year filled with a Duggar baby boom.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu attend Duggar sweater party

The Duggar ugly sweater party happened again this year.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu filmed some of the event, as it was part of the documentary for telling everyone they are expecting again.

They revealed they found out about the second pregnancy at the end of September, around the same time Joy-Anna Duggar announced she was expecting her third child.

Katey’s sweater read, “Joy to the World,” and under it was “Oh, & I’m pregnant.”

She ended up placing second in the contest, as revealed in the couple’s YouTube video.

How many Duggar grandchildren are arriving in 2023?

Jim Bob Duggar revealed Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s baby would be grandchild number 30. However, he may have miscounted, as even with the two announced babies from Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell, one baby was still unaccounted for in the lineup.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child sometime in early 2023. Then, Joy-Anna and Katelyn Nakatsu are due just one day apart. Jer and Hannah are welcoming a baby girl, and Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are having a little boy. Jed and Katey have not revealed what they are having yet.

There is speculation more announcements from the Duggar camp are coming, especially from Jessa Duggar and possibly Jinger Duggar. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have been married for a while now and have yet to announce they are expecting. Jill Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed babies this year, so it’s unlikely they will fall pregnant and have a 2023 baby.

A lot of change is happening, and Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will have to adjust to two little ones with so little age gap between them.