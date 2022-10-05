Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant — When is the Counting On star due?

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their third child.

The couple made the announcement earlier today and shared some early details with their followers.

They join Jeremiah and Hannah Wissmann, who are also expecting.

Joy-Anna revealed she hoped she’d have twins, but that doesn’t appear to be the case based on the ultrasound photos they shared while taking family photos.

While their announcement came with family photographs, a YouTube video also gave followers more info.

Joy-Anna and Austin did not confirm their due date. However, based on the timing, it looks like a spring baby is in the works for the couple.

When is Joy-Anna Duggar due?

Based on the YouTube video shared by Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, it appears they will have a May baby. It’s possible that the baby could also be born in early June. However, it’s most likely the baby will arrive in mid-to-late May, based on the timing and the positive test in mid-September.

They found out they were expecting while they were in Alaska, which was last month. Joy-Anna and Austin shared photos from their adventure but didn’t include their pregnancy news.

In the YouTube video, Joy-Anna talked about how the couple had been trying for a third baby. She was emotional as she and Austin found out they were expecting.

The doctor’s visit was included in the clip, though Joy-Anna just gave updates as things were happening. The video went live today but based on the announcement photo, Joy-Anna has already had an ultrasound.

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals health concerns

In the YouTube video, Joy-Anna Duggar did reveal some health issues she developed after having Evelyn Mae.

The health issues included thyroid-related problems, which was a bit concerning for the doctor. She gave blood for various tests, and it looked like everything was good.

The Counting On star revealed that all her levels returned good, including her HCG levels more than doubling, as they should.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth lost a baby girl in June 2019. Annabell Elise was their second child, born at around 20 weeks gestation. After going in for the 20-week growth scan, they found out she no longer had a heartbeat.

It was devastating for the couple and that experience is always with them. Now, each pregnancy keeps them more on edge.

Everything looks good this time, and baby Forsyth should be here in roughly 32 weeks.