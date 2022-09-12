Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth jump into an adventure

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are spending time in Alaska. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took a trip for an adventure of a lifetime.

The former Counting On couple has been busy doing outdoor activities and spending time with their kids.

They had taken a step back from social media to enjoy the smaller moments in life but have returned to posting semi-regularly.

Joy-Anna and Austin are in Alaska, living their best life as they hike and enjoy everything the beautiful state has to offer visitors.

Their updates have been scarce, but she did share some photos in a carousel, including an adorable shot of the couple.

Their time together has been blissful, especially as both enjoy being out in nature.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares gorgeous Alaskan views

On her Instagram page, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a carousel of photos from her time in Juneau, Alaska.

She captioned the post, “Juneau, Alaska 2022.”

It appears they were hiking and camping along the way, based on the photos she shared. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth aren’t the only ones along for the ride either. It seems there may have been at least another couple with them.

There were no details about how long the couple would be gone on the trip or who was watching Evelyn and Gideon while they were in Alaska. It seems they are checking out the terrain and enjoying seeing a different part of the country.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth enjoy the outdoors

The couple likes to spend time outdoors, which is part of the reason they are so perfect for each other. Joy-Anna Duggar was always more of an outdoorsy kid and not one who wore makeup or cared about the latest fashion trends.

Austin Forsyth and his family own and run a camp in Arkansas, which is likely part of the reason he also enjoys being outdoors.

The couple also is into doing things themselves, including building and remodeling their own home. They even lived in an RV while putting it together.

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna talked about spending more time with family and friends, which is why she has been slacking on updating followers. She is close to her siblings, often spending time with her twin brothers, Jedidiah and Jeremiah, and their wives, Katelyn Nakatsu and Hannah Wissmann.

As Austin and Joy-Anna enjoy their time away and being one with nature while in Alaska, followers are intrigued about what they’re doing there and who planned the trip.