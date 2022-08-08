Joy-Anna Duggar returns to social media following long break

Joy-Anna Duggar returned to social media. Pic credit: @FollowtheForsyths/YouTub

Joy-Anna Duggar returned to social media following a long hiatus.

Between February and August, the former Counting On star only posted once. It was a celebration as she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, celebrated five years of marriage.

She has been spending time with her husband and kids this summer and choosing to live in the moment instead of catching every moment on camera or video.

Austin and Joy-Anna are outdoorsy people, so learning they have done some traveling and camping wasn’t surprising. They were part of Jedidah’s video of Truett’s first camping trip earlier this year.

The photo she shared announcing her return was one where the whole family was dressed up for church. Gideon and Evelyn looked adorable in their Sunday best.

Everyone looked refreshed and rejuvenated, which is what Joy-Anna Duggar had hoped the social media break would help them to do.

On her Instagram account, Joy-Anna Duggar announced she was back after taking some time away.

Her post showed the family of four dressed in their church clothes, looking as gorgeous as ever.

She captioned it, “Hi Y’all… my ‘short’ social media break turned into 6 months and I don’t regret it one bit.☺️

This has been my favorite summer to date… we have been camping (a lot), traveling (a lot), working on house projects (a lot), and spending some much needed time with extended family, church family, friends, and also… just making the best memories with my husband and two kids. Thank you all for checking on us and for your love. Loving this stage in life.❤️”

It was also noticeable that Austin Forsyth was growing out his beard and hadn’t shaved in quite some time.

Joy-Anna Duggar returned with a purpose

As the Duggar children adjust to life without filming Counting On, many have moved on to using YouTube as an income source. Some are also using Instagram influencer links to supplement income too.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared a new YouTube video that captured some moments while she was on her social media break, including her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding.

Gideon was the ring bearer and walked down the aisle with Ivy Jane, Jessa Duggar’s daughter.

Viewers could see the RV and all the upgrades Joy-Anna and Austin did.

Their spring and summer were packed full of events, including camping trips and weddings. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth enjoyed the undivided attention, but it looks like she will post more regularly.