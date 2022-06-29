Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are ‘moms on the loose’

Abbie Grace Burnett and Joy-Anna Duggar vacationed together. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are good friends. The two often spend time together while their husbands are out of town, showing off their friendship.

When John-David Duggar was courting Abbie, they spent a lot of time with Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth. It was a unique situation that played out on Counting On but strengthened their bond.

The ladies got together with some friends for a moms’ night out and made a video for social media. Ironically, they used a mainstream Shania Twain song.

‘Moms on the loose’ stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

On Instagram, a video popped up that showed Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett walking alongside friends.

It was captioned, “Moms on the loose! Video by @drews.gal #MomsNightOut #MomVacation”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfSZ4U-AynF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D&fbclid=IwAR2Nvg-GAQXUrmV6UjtkUzUJ5mExFR-blfi5B78q9GkigtncB0N0uwNtTR4

After doing some more digging, it appears Joy-Anna, Abbie, and their friends spent time in Florida at Lido Beach.

Abbie is visibly pregnant in the snaps shared by their friend Tannan, who was the one who shared the video.

It is interesting to see the Duggar women traveled alone without their husbands or children. Typically, the wives bring their children along, especially in cases where they are breastfeeding. Abbie’s daughter Gracie is three now, and Joy-Anna’s baby girl is two.

Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant?

There have been rumblings about Joy-Anna Duggar being pregnant again for months. When Jedidiah Duggar shared his camping trip video, it looked like Joy-Anna may have been sporting a tiny baby bump.

The photos shared by Tannan didn’t show a visible bump on Joy-Anna. It’s unclear if she and Austin Forsyth will continue to have children close in age or if they are taking a break and spacing them out. It seems some Duggar siblings are all in with babies close in age (Kendra Caldwell, Anna Duggar, and Jessa Duggar), while others appear to be spacing them out a bit (Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar).

As of now, the only publicly confirmed pregnancies are Jill Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Both are expecting little boys, with Jill celebrating the upcoming birth with a recent baby shower.

Kendra Caldwell appeared to be very pregnant earlier this year when Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann. She and Joseph Duggar have not publicly confirmed anything. Lauren Swanson also seemed pregnant at Jed, and Katelyn Nakatsu’s gender reveal, and she and Josiah Duggar have not said anything in months on social media.

Whether Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant or not, she appeared to enjoy her time with Abbie Grace Burnett while on vacation.