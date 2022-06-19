Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu take Truett camping

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu took Truett camping. Pic credit: JedKateyDuggar/YouTube

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu joined some other Duggar family members for a camping trip.

They documented their adventure with little Truett, marking their first time doing something like this with a newborn baby.

While the former Counting On star’s love story didn’t get featured on the show before it was canceled, he and Katey have built quite a following.

Who joined Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu on their camping trip?

Aside from Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu, there was quite a turnout at the campground.

Jed’s twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, joined them. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth and their children were there too. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were on the other side of their campsite. Nathan and Esther Bates were included in the family fun too.

There wasn’t much shown of the family, as the video mainly documented their first camping trip with Truett.

What did Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu do while camping?

It seemed a bit of a chaotic trip for the family of three. They packed up a smaller RV and headed into Missouri for camping near Joplin.

The issues arose when the RV needed to be jumped, which delayed their leave time. Then, they ran out of gas about 10 minutes from the campground. They were able to get some help from nearby friends, but it was yet another delay.

While the other couples spent a day tubing in the river, Jed and Katey decided to visit George Washington Carver’s homestead. They borrowed Jeremiah Duggar’s truck, as they only brought the RV with them, not an actual vehicle.

Much of the video was focused on their excursion, with some other moments like getting ice cream from the ice cream man at the campground thrown into the mix.

Jed and Katey haven’t put up much content on their YouTube channel, but they are working on it. They have their birth videos, a newborn photo shoot, and the video of them finding out they were expecting.

While the couple wasn’t even featured on Counting On, Jedidiah was interested in Katelyn while they were still filming, as shared by Jessa Duggar in a Fall Festival video. Their relationship was private to them, and when their engagement was leaked, it still wasn’t confirmed. The two wed in 2021 and welcomed their first little one last month.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu might be slowly building their channel, but more content is likely coming in the future.