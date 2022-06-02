John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett show excitement for baby boy in cute photoshoot

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are enjoying the blue. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are expanding their family.

Speculation swirled around Abbie being pregnant for months before the couple confirmed they were expecting on Mother’s Day. While they didn’t share the exact due date, they were eager to share the baby would be a little boy.

This will be the third baby boy born into the Duggar family this year, with Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu kicking things off with the birth of Truett. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will welcome another baby boy sometime in July.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share blue photo

While Joh-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett aren’t big on social media, the couple does share some photos on Instagram from time to time. Their last post ahead of the blue photo was shared on Mother’s Day when they announced their pregnancy.

This time, the couple posed for what appears to be a series of shots on the beach. While they only shared one photo on Instagram, they updated their profile picture and wore the same outfits, which leads us to believe multiple photos were taken that day.

The photo was captioned, “My favorite place to be is in your arms! 💙💖” It was presumably written by Abbie as she was cradled in John-David’s arms as they both made hearts with their hands around her belly.

Abbie wore an adorable blue dress with a white pattern and a white shirt underneath to avoid any cleavage showing. John-David was in khaki shorts and a blue, grey, and white striped polo. They were filled with excitement for the upcoming birth of their baby boy.

The couple is already parents to Gracie Duggar, arguably one of the cutest Duggar grandchildren.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett live a quiet life

Since Counting On was canceled over a year ago, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have remained primarily out of the spotlight.

They have shared photos from time to time but haven’t addressed any part of Josh Duggar’s misdeeds, including the recent sentence he received. In December, they didn’t attend the trial and have yet to release a statement about his 12.5 years behind bars.

John-David did speak about his disappointment in his older brother during Counting On when the police report was leaked in 2015 that confirmed Josh molested four of his younger sisters.

John-David and Abbie prefer a more private life but have kept followers in the loop on the big moments in life.