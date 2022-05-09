John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett expecting again — Here’s when she’s due

The Duggar family is growing once again. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John-David Duggar and his wife Abbie Grace Brunett are expecting again, and her date isn’t too far away.

They are the latest members of the famous Duggar clan to announce they are having a baby this year. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu just welcomed their first child last week.

There are 19 kids in the Duggar family, and it seems someone is always either getting married or welcoming a new addition

The news Abbie and John-David are expanding their family come nearly four years after news broke they were courting in June 2018. Their whirlwind romance saw an engagement a month later and a wedding three months later in November 2018.

Mother’s Day was extra special for Abbie, as she and John-David chose it as the perfect day to share their exciting news. They used their joint Instagram account to reveal baby number two will arrive later this year.

John-David and Abbie are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Grace. The toddler was part of the announcement.

One picture featured Abbie cradling her growing baby bump and holding Grace’s hand. Another photo featured Abbie gazing lovingly down at her belly.

Along with revealing the pregnancy news, the proud parents used the post to also share if they are expecting a boy or girl. Grace will soon have a little brother.

“To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever! 💖💖💖 #mothersday,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Although Abbie and John-David didn’t reveal her exact due date, based on the gender reveal, baby boy Duggar should arrive in late August or early September.

Unlike Jinger Duggar, who no longer shares photos of her children on social media, John-David and Abbie often showcase little Grace. Therefore, odds are Abbie will continue to take their 613,000 followers on her second pregnancy journey.

Abbie and John-David’s post flooded with love and congratulations

It didn’t take long for the latest Duggar pregnancy news post to become flooded with comments. There was a lot of love and congratulations set to the soon-to-be parents of two.

Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King both popped up in the comment section with congrats to the growing family.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Members of the Bates family from the UPtv show Bringing Up Bates also chimed in with their happiness for Abbie, John-David, and little Grace.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

