Jinger Duggar slammed for posting about ‘family,’ only showing Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar was called out for her use of “family.” Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped sharing photos of their children over a year ago.

The decision came after Jinger welcomed her second daughter, Evangeline Jo, in November 2020. Before that, her eldest daughter, Felicity, was part of Counting On and was shared on social media by Jinger and Jeremy.

Recently, Jinger shared a photo of Jeremy on social media and captioned the post with something about family time. Followers called her out on excluding her daughters and only featuring her husband.

Jinger Duggar called out for excluding daughters in post referencing ‘family time’

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. The two often gush over each other, but this post was family-focused.

The Counting On star wrote, “Sunny evenings & family time. The best days.”

Immediately, the comment section lit up with followers commenting about the “family” not appearing in the photo. They were talking about Felicity and Evangeline, but most who follow Jinger regularly know she does not share photos of the girls often, and when she does, it is only where their faces aren’t visible.

One follower wrote, “The family is missing tho ❤️”

Another said, “I don’t see a family?”

Someone else came to Jinger’s defense, writing, “Just WOW!!! Bashing her for wanting to keep her kids out of social media. How about respect HER choice as a parent.”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to now?

It’s been an eventful year for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple rang in the new year with his family after spending Christmas with them too.

Jinger was a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding, and she garnered a lot of attention for baring her shoulders. She’s also worn some things that have gotten the attention of followers. Jinger wore cutoff jean shorts with a white tee, a jumpsuit for Easter, and some extreme clothing choices, even for her.

The couple hosted several Duggar family members earlier this year. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth visited the couple, along with Michelle, Jana, Jason, and James Duggar. They shared photos from their trip, which lasted several weeks for some of them.

Last month, Jinger and Jeremy attended her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding in Nebraska. It’s been a whirlwind year for the couple and their adventures so far. Slowing down and enjoying “family time” may be just what they need.