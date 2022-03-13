Jinger Duggar wears cut-off frayed jean shorts and white fitted t-shirt for casual shopping day

Jinger Duggar did some shopping with Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is the fashionista of the family. She has the best style and one that is a little more costly.

Spending time with Jeremy Vuolo is one of her favorite things, and they often end up shopping.

She recently shared some photos of the two while shopping and Jinger’s outfit got a lot of attention.

Jinger Duggar sports cut-off jean shorts and fitted white t-shirt

Over the years, Jinger Duggar has morphed into a more modern-styled adult. Growing up, she wore her hair long and curled, with dresses and skirts to appease Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s rules.

Jeremy Vuolo was her path to break free, and she has come a long way in building her unique identity.

Jinger shared her post on Instagram, writing, “Saturday. 🖤”

Followers immediately commented about her frayed cut-off shorts.

One person wrote, “Where are the shorts from. They are so cute!!!”

Another said, “Love your shorts 🤩”

A third complimented her, saying, “Jinger you look beautiful ❤️ I love your fashion sense, so simply yet girly. I love watching you come into your own. It must be nice to be able to wear whatever YOU want. Your still covered and lady like but adding pants opens a whole new world. You said once on the show that you learned to do everything in shirts and there is nothing the boys can do that can’t.”

Other notable Jinger Duggar fashion outfits

Earlier this year, Jinger Duggar stood up in a friend’s wedding. She wore a beautiful spaghetti-strap dress, which garnered a lot of attention from followers.

One of the biggest fashion pieces mentioned was the $300 blazer Jinger bought while shopping on Rodeo Drive with Jana Duggar. The sisters filmed their shopping adventure for Counting On, and the piece was made into a huge deal. There were even confessionals filmed about the amount of money Jinger spent on one clothing item.

When Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo, she really embraced who she is through her style. From her expensive shoes to her dyed blonde hair, she morphed into who she has always been underneath the façade that was the frumpy dresses and long skirts.

Living in California has given Jinger Duggar freedom, and her courage to step out in jeans has helped some of her other sisters explore wearing jeans and changing some of their fashion choices as well.