Jinger Duggar rocks Easter outfit with white belted jumpsuit as she poses with Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo dressed up for their Easter service.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got dressed up ahead of Easter services.

The couple lives in California, where Jeremy works for a church and in a seminary school. Jinger is a pastor’s wife, and she dressed the part.

The couple is into fashion, though Jeremy is more into shoes than actual outfits, whereas Jinger is about it all.

Jinger Duggar stuns in a white belted jumpsuit

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo posed for a photo ahead of heading to church for Easter service.

The photo was turned into a slow-motion video with the help of their daughter, Felicity.

Jeremy wrote, “Happy Easter! He is alive. • • Photo-that-became-a-slow-motion-video credit: Felicity”

It turned out rather cute, despite being more video-like than a photo.

Jinger looked very sophisticated in her white belted jumpsuit. It was slightly different from what she typically wears, making it even more special for Easter.

Even the comment section was lit up with compliments about Jinger’s outfit.

One commenter wrote, “Adorable!! The Lord bless you! Btw, can Jinger link where she got her jumpsuit?”

Another said, “Happy Easter!! Jinger your jump suit is gorgeous!!”

And one more chimed in, saying, “So adorable. Yes love your jumpsuit 😍”



Jinger Duggar’s other fashion hits

Style isn’t just for Easter Sunday, where Jinger Duggar is concerned.

She sported some body-hugging jeans over the weekend. Jeans are a Jinger staple, and some of the other sisters have been spotted wearing them since she began wearing them shortly after moving to Laredo, Texas, after marrying Jeremy Vuolo.

There have been other outfits, such as frayed jean shorts and a white t-shirt. Jinger likes to dress casually, though there have been some very lovely formal outfits she’s sported. Earlier this year, she was a bridesmaid for one of her friends, and she wore a spaghetti strap dress. She got a lot of attention for wearing the gown and showing off her shoulders. There was also a beautiful yellow dress she wore while out with Jeremy that caught followers’ eyes.

The $300 blazer was also a big part of Jinger’s fashion. She bought it while filming Counting On and has worn it several times since she purchased it on Rodeo Drive.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were ready for Easter services and looked very sophisticated. She pulled off the white belted jumpsuit like a pro, and he was in his traditional suit jacket, dress shirt, and slacks. They are the best-dressed Duggar couple out there, Easter service or not.