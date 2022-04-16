Jinger Duggar shows off in tight skinny jeans and t-shirt

Jinger Duggar wears body-hugging jeans. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is the most fashionable member of the family.

She flourished after leaving Arkansas, but her move to California was a game-changer for her style.

The Counting On star and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, often share photos of their adventures, and he likes to show off his wife in her element.

Jinger Duggar rocks body-hugging jeans

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of his wife, Jinger Duggar, as they enjoyed the beginning of their weekend.

He wrote, “tgif @jingervuolo.”

Jinger wore body-hugging jeans that rolled up just above her ankles. She paired a simple t-shirt with her jeans, and of course, Nikes were on her feet.

The family is known for their shoe game, and many followers check out what Jinger is wearing on her feet when she shares photos. Jeremy and Jinger have gotten their little girls in on the action, too, wearing Nikes made for children.

Jinger Duggar wears daring outfits

The body-hugging jeans aren’t the only daring thing Jinger Duggar has worn.

The reality TV star has been stunning followers with her various outfits for years, though they have become more “daring” in the last few years.

Earlier this year, Jinger stood up at her friend’s wedding. She wore a spaghetti-strapped dress, which showed off her shoulders. It was one of the more daring dresses the Counting On star has worn, but it likely wasn’t of her choosing.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger were shopping recently, and she was sporting some frayed cut-off jean shorts. The two posed for a selfie in the mirror and shared it on social media.

She was the first Duggar daughter to wear jeans. Since then, several of her sisters and sisters-in-law have worn pants and jeans in their adult lives. Even Jana Duggar, who has yet to marry, has worn pants.

There have been several outfits Jinger has worn that followers were shocked to see her in, though many have praised her for stepping outside the box she lived in forever. Jeremy has supported his wife in her wardrobe changes, leaving things up to her and showing off how beautiful she is with the world.

While Jinger Duggar is no longer a reality TV star, she has been more careful about what she shares with the world. She and Jeremy have chosen to protect their daughters’ identities but have continued to share photos of them from behind or without sharing their faces. They will continue to share photos of each other, though.