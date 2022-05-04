Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcome first child

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their son. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are first-time parents.

The couple announced their pregnancy last summer, and followers have since been waiting for the announcement the baby has arrived.

While Jed and Katey initially mentioned their little boy would be born in April, he held on until May.

What did Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu name their baby?

On Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar revealed their baby boy’s names and stats.

He wrote, “He’s here! We love you so much, baby True!💙💙💙 💙Truett Oliver Duggar💙 Born Monday, May 2 6:34pm 8 lb 5 oz

20.5 inches Truett: ‘warrior for Christ’ Oliver: ‘peace'”

Several photos were included with the family shot.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu share birth video

As predicted, Jedidiah Duggar made sure to document the birth story.

Katelyn Nakatsu was induced, though they didn’t reveal why. Presumably, she may have passed her due date, which makes sense based on the couple revealing they were expecting in April.

In the first part of the video, Jed and Katey got ready for their induction day. They began filming after leaving church on Sunday, and the video went on until the early morning on May 2.

They showed the baby’s nursery and even caught Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann seeing them off before they left for the induction.

Interestingly, Katey joked about getting an epidural. She also chose to have a hospital birth, and the couple mentioned the doctor on more than one occasion, which likely means she had prenatal care throughout her entire pregnancy. That isn’t always the case with the Duggar women, especially those who choose to have home births.

However, it is worth noting that the daughters-in-law, except for Anna Duggar, have opted for hospital births.

Jed mentioned a scary moment the couple experienced when their baby’s heart rate dropped to 70, and the nurses all ran in to check the situation. Everything turned out to be fine, and that’s where the video ended.

The second part is coming, which will likely be part of the birth. They may be home from the hospital already, especially if there were no complications from the delivery.

The birth of Truett Oliver Duggar marks the ending of the Duggar granddaughter streak, which began when Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed Felicity in 2018.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Duggar are officially a family of three.