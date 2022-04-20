Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann honeymoon in Bahamas

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are honeymooning in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @jerduggar/Instagram

It’s been nearly a month since Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann tied the knot.

The couple is enjoying paradise during their honeymoon.

While some of the other siblings have chosen destinations like Switzerland, Australia, and Finland, Jeremiah and Hannah chose a more tropical location to spend time.

Hannah Wissmann shows off Bahamas photo

On Instagram, Hannah Wissman (who has officially changed her handle to Hannah Duggar) shared a photo of them enjoying their honeymoon.

She wrote, “Happily Ever After! #honeymoon”

Interestingly enough, Hannah is pictured wearing a dress reminiscent of a bridal gown. It’s a floor-length dress with full-length sleeves. With the tropical location, it’s an interesting choice.

Jeremiah was also dressed in a more than casual outfit. He sorted a full button-down dress shirt, slacks, and dress shoes.

The couple may have been out for a nice dinner based on the scenery in the photo. Though, Jeremiah and Hannah’s wardrobe isn’t shocking, as the Duggars are known for modesty, even in tropical weather.

Will Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann be the next couple to announce a pregnancy?

Currently, there are two confirmed Duggar pregnancies. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are due with their little boy any day, and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting a baby boy in July.

Kendra Caldwell was photographed heavily pregnant at Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding, though she and Joseph Duggar have not publicly confirmed that. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar were also rumored to be expecting, but they have not confirmed anything and haven’t posted on social media in over a year.

Jeremiah and Hannah tied the knot on March 26 in front of friends and family in Nebraska. There hasn’t been a honeymoon baby in a while, so it’s possible that Jer and Hannah could be the next to announce another baby is on the way.

For now, though, it seems as though Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are enjoying their time together, away from everything and everyone. Their wedding was a month ago, so it’s unclear if this was a honeymoon late post or if the couple waited a bit before traveling to the Bahamas. It’s likely Hannah moved to Arkansas and got settled before they were whisked away to paradise, though.

Hannah and her sisters-in-law will have plenty of time to spend together, and with everyone so close together in Arkansas, it will be interesting to see how the Nebraska transplant fits in.