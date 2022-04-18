Did Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcome their son?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are expecting their first child. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are about to become first-time parents.

Her due date is nearing, and the baby watch is officially on.

Some Duggar fans have wondered whether Katey has given birth yet, and the couple revealed their answer on Easter Sunday.

Did Katelyn Nakatsu have her baby yet?

Jedidiah Duggar runs the couple’s Instagram account, though Katelyn Nakatsu has her own private account too.

He wrote, “Christ is risen, He is risen indeed! ✝️ Thankful for the hope that His resurrection brings.”



The couple attended church on Easter Sunday. Jed and Katey posed in their Sunday best clothing, and she is still visibly pregnant.

There is no baby yet, but he is expected to make his arrival any day now. Easter would have been a perfect time to arrive, as the couple married during Easter weekend in 2021.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jed and Katey revealed they were pregnant very early into the pregnancy. After stopping at a Walmart to take a pregnancy test, they filmed a video. They also announced that they were expecting a little boy after a long chain of girls born into the family.

What have Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu been up to?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu recently attended Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding. The twin brothers are incredibly close, and it looks like Katey and Hannah have a bond already.

That was last month, and before that, the couple enjoyed married life and spent time with the family. Jed and Katey attended all of the Duggar holiday parties but haven’t shared many photos on social media.

The couple doesn’t appear to be big on social media like some other married Duggar couples. However, they have used YouTube to share big news.

With Counting On no longer airing, followers don’t know too much about Katey. Jessa Duggar did out Jed during a fall festival video where she joked with him about painting a pumpkin for his sweetie. The pumpkin had Katey written on it, but he remained quiet about his courtship.

As the couple prepares for the arrival of their first child, followers are keeping tabs on their social media. There was speculation she may have welcomed their child, but the Easter photo shows Katey still heavily pregnant.

April is the month for the newest Duggar grandchild to be born, and there are less than two weeks left in the month.