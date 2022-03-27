Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann: Here’s what we know about who attended their wedding

Jeremiah Duggar’s siblings attended his wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wismann are officially husband and wife.

They were married in Nebraska, and his family and friends traveled there to watch the nuptials and attend the reception.

Details about the wedding itself haven’t been made public, but the couple did share their first photo as a married couple.

Who was spotted at Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding?

Thanks to a determined Redditor who took photos from the live stream wedding video, it looks like most of the Duggar siblings were in attendance for Jeremiah Duggar and Hanna Wissmann’s wedding, except for Josh Duggar, who is still awaiting sentencing.

Despite their recent battle with COVID-19, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were in attendance. Their boys were not spotted, though.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were there with their son, Gideon, who appeared to be part of the wedding party. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were there as well, with Ivy Jane appearing to be a part of the wedding party as well.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were spotted in the church, but it’s unclear whether their daughters attended with them. Anna Duggar was spotted further back than the siblings, sitting with one of her sons by her side. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were there too.

All of the younger siblings who live at home were also there, though they weren’t pointed out. Kendra Caldwell was spotted in the pews, but Joseph Duggar was on stage as he was one of Jeremiah’s groomsmen.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The other groomsmen were Jedidiah Duggar, Jason Duggar, and James Duggar.

Several of the Bates family members were in attendance as well. Gil Bates was spotted with Josie and Lawson.

What do we know about the wedding?

Aside from Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann getting married in a church and having a reception after, there isn’t much else known at this point.

Hannah had four bridesmaids, and Jeremiah had four groomsmen. It looked like Ivy Jane and Gideon were also a part of the wedding party, but official photos have not yet been released.

Where the couple will live hasn’t been discussed publicly, but it is speculated they will be in Arkansas. Jeremiah and Jedidiah are super close (they are twins after all), and Katelyn Nakatsu seemed to hint she would be spending a lot of time with Hannah when the Duggars threw her a bridal shower in Arkansas a few weeks ago.

Now that the couple is married, the countdown is on for when Hannah Wissmann will turn up pregnant.