Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announce pregnancy — Here’s when she’s likely due

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, are expecting their first child. Pic credit: @jerduggar/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child together.

The duo got married earlier this year, so the timing wasn’t surprising to anyone who follows the Duggar family.

Their announcement consisted of photos taken while Jeremiah wore a dad hat and Hannah wore a mom hat.

This time last year, Jeremiah’s twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, announced he and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, were expecting their first child. They are following the same path, just one year behind.

They both made announcements on their Instagram accounts, but neither revealed when their little one was due.

Hannah wrote, “From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day. God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

Jeremiah wrote, “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

When are Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann due?

Since neither Jeremiah Duggar nor Hannah Wissman hinted when they would welcome their little one, her due date isn’t set in stone.

However, if they waited the traditional 12 weeks as most couples do when announcing their first pregnancy, she will likely be due in the third week of February 2023.

In the photos Jeremiah shared, it appeared that Hannah was already sporting a baby bump. She did not appear in the sisters-in-law photo from Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower, which may have been due to the lack of pregnancy announcement.

Who else will join Hannah Wissmann in pregnancy?

Currently, only Abbie Grace Burnett and Hannah Wissmann are pregnant. Abbie is due in the coming weeks, and she and John-David Duggar are expecting a little boy.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu broke the long-running granddaughter streak for the Duggars when they welcomed Truett in May. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed Frederickin July, and Abbie will be welcoming her son any day now.

Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar are all due for another baby. They typically welcome children every second year, though Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar had their children quicker.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann will be first-time parents, and they are so excited.