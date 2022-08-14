Rarely-seen Counting On star Lauren Swanson makes appearance for Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower

Lauren Swanson popped up at Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower. Pic credit: TLC

Lauren Swanson was spotted in a rare appearance on social media.

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren, have abandoned social media. They cleared their Instagram account last year, leaving only a handful of photos that sparked divorce concerns.

There’s also been speculation the couple welcomed a baby earlier this year, possibly a little boy, but neither Lauren nor Josiah confirmed it. Lauren was spotted looking pregnant in Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s gender reveal video.

Without Counting On filming, the couple chose to live a more private life than some of the other couples. They aren’t into the YouTube videos of influencer posts.

Lauren has shown up for the family events but remains largely in the background. The last time Duggar fans and followers caught a glimpse of her was in December when the Duggars held their annual ugly sweater party.

Now, she has popped up in a photo from Abbie Grace Burnet’s baby shower, posing with her friends and sisters-in-law.

Lauren Swanson spotted at Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower

With Abbie Grace Burnett due in just a few weeks, so she was thrown a baby shower honoring the upcoming birth of her baby boy.

In a photo shared by Esther Bates, several Duggar sisters and wives gathered around Abbie.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Katelyn Nakatsu, Joy-Anna Duggar, Abbie, Esther, Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, and Jana Duggar all posed in their various blue outfits.

Pic credit: @estherbates97/Instagram

Interestingly, Lauren was wearing a Dorothy-inspired dress. It was baby blue with white, reminiscent of the one Judy Garland wore in the Wizard of Oz movie.

Lauren does not appear to be pregnant here, which likely means she has already delivered her second child. Kendra Caldwell also looks like she may have welcomed another baby, as she appeared pregnant earlier this year.

Jill Duggar not included in Duggar sister and sisters-in-law picture

Despite Jill Duggar making an effort to attend Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower, she wasn’t included in the photo of the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law.

It looks like she didn’t get the memo to wear all blue, either. Jill showed up in an olive green shirt and a skirt. She did pose for a photo with Abbie, but none of her other family members were in the picture.

Even though Jill wasn’t included in the photo, she still made sure her sister-in-law felt her love and support.

It seems that the he baby shower brought them together with the ladies smiling and having fun.