Jill Duggar attends Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower

Jill Duggar isn’t one to be petty, especially regarding her family.

Despite the fractured relationship with her parents and some of her siblings, Jill decided to show up and support her sister-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett, during her baby shower.

John-David Duggar’s wife is expecting the couple’s second child, a little boy, in early September. Their daughter, Gracie, will be two-and-a-half years old when her little brother arrives.

The couple announced they were expecting again on Mother’s Day and revealed the gender then. It was long speculated that Abbie was pregnant, though the couple waited several months before confirming anything.

Baby showers are typically reserved for first-born children, but Jill recently had one for her third child. Abbie was thrown one for her second, so the Duggar family must stray away from the tradition where that is concerned.

Details about Abbie’s day of celebration have not been made public, but several of the Duggar sisters and sister-in-law attended.

Jill Duggar shows up at Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower

Even though Jessa Duggar was the only Duggar family member to attend Jill Duggar’s baby shower earlier this summer, Jill ensured she was there for her sister-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett.

The former reality TV star shared a photo of the two of them together at the shower. Abbie wore a blue dress since she is expecting a baby boy, and Jill was clad in a shirt and skirt outfit.

She offered her congratulations and tagged Abbie in the post. She also wrote, “Loved getting to celebrate baby today!” in blue font.

Jill Duggar adjusts to being a mom of three

In early July, Jill Duggar welcomed her third son, Frederick Dillard. He was born a few weeks early, and the birth was the Counting On star’s third C-section.

She recently celebrated “Freddy” hitting his one-month milestone. Jill has been sharing updates and photos of her little one.

A lot has happened over the last few months for the Dillard family. Derick Dillard got a new job in a new state. The couple moved near the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas so that he could be close to the position he took in Oklahoma.

Soon after the move, Jill and Derick welcomed Frederick, and since then, they have been incredibly busy.

Even though Jill Duggar didn’t have most of her family at her baby shower, she still showed up for her sister-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett.