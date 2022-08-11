Is Jessa Duggar pregnant again? Here’s what the Counting On star said

Jessa Duggar reveals whether she’s expecting again. Pic credit: TLC

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant again?

That’s the question followers were asking after the Counting On shared a photo that looked like it may have been a pregnancy announcement.

Jessa partnered with a Christian healthcare program and used the ad to show off a photo of her and her husband, Ben Seewald.

Her youngest child, Fern, just celebrated her first birthday in July, so a pregnancy isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

She averages a new baby every two years, beginning with Spurgeon, born in 2015, and ending with Fern in 2021.

So, are Jess and Ben expecting their fifth child?

Jessa Duggar responds to pregnancy question

Jessa Duggar posted a sweet photo of her and her husband, Ben Seewald, standing in front of Old Mill on her Instagram page.

She posted an ad for a Christian healthcare program, but followers were more concerned about whether she was expecting baby number five.

The Counting On star wrote, in part, “Around the time we were married, Ben and I began researching healthcare options for our family and we came across a Christian Healthcare Ministries.”

Jessa continued, “We’re now going on 8 years of being members with CHM, and over this time, we’ve shared tens of thousands of dollars worth of our medical bills— from midwives to doctors, prenatal care, births of our children, and various other medical procedures and emergencies. It’s simple and straightforward, and we’ve loved being part of CHM!”

While there were comments about the program, the burning question revolved around whether Jessa was expecting again.

One commenter asked, “R u expecting again!??!”

Jessa responded with a simple “no.”

Other followers said the comment was “rude,” while another one said it wasn’t rude. It was just a question.

Jessa Duggar attended Jill Duggar’s baby shower

When everyone believed Jill Duggar didn’t have any of her siblings or their wives in attendance at her baby shower, Jessa Duggar proved them wrong.

She confirmed that she did attend the event despite not being pictured. Jessa detests the rumors and talks about the family rift, ensuring she was there for her big sister.

Jessa and Jill have remained friendly following Jill’s split from the family, which is likely damage control in some way. The Counting On star is close to her dad, Jim Bob, and if he asked her to smooth things over, she wouldn’t hesitate.

While Jessa Duggar isn’t expecting her fifth child yet, she will likely be in the coming months.