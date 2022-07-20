Jessa Duggar shares ‘birthday buddies’ photo of Fern with Jim Bob Duggar

Jessa Duggar shared a photo of the “birthday buddies” who celebrated. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar dropped a sweet photo of her baby girl and her dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

Fern and her grandpa are birthday buddies, which isn’t common in the family despite the growing number of babies added each year.

Both were born on July 18, with Jim Bob celebrating his 57th birthday and Fern celebrating turning one.

It looks like there may have been a family get-together over the weekend to celebrate the dual birthdays.

Interestingly, Jessa’s other daughter, Ivy Jane, shared a birthday with Grandma Mary Duggar.

There will likely be a video, as Jessa tends to film all the fun occasions to put on her YouTube channel, but for now, she teased the birthday buddies.

Jim Bob Duggar smiles while holding Fern Seewald

In the photo Jessa Duggar shared on Instagram, Jim Bob Duggar could be seen kneeling while holding the little girl up.

Fern was smiling for the camera, as was “Pops,” the nickname the kids call their grandpa.

Jessa wrote, “Had a wonderful time yesterday celebrating these birthday buddies! Love them both dearly! 🤍🤍”

Jessa Duggar is one of the more prominent Duggar siblings. She sticks around the family and attends nearly every single gathering. She was the family representative who showed up at Jill Duggar’s baby shower earlier this month.

What have the Duggars been up to?

Jessa Duggar has been working on a house renovation for the last year. The process began when she was still pregnant with Fern, and she recently announced that it was ready for move-in.

Jim Bob Duggar has stayed out of the spotlight since his eldest son, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison. He was caught leaving the courthouse alone, without any family support behind him.

He has stood behind Josh through everything, including finding a couple to take him in while he bonded out while awaiting trial. The Rebers were the couple who took in Josh, and he lived with them from May until December when he was found guilty and taken into custody.

Many of the other siblings have managed to step back from the spotlight. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their first child in May, and they have been showing off their little guy, Truett.

Jessa Duggar enjoys showing off her family and the things they do with the extended family, including fun activities and parties.