Jedidiah Duggar shows off ‘adorable’ son Truett

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, welcomed their first child a few months ago.

The couple wed in April 2021, and their lives as parents are just beginning.

Jed and Katey welcomed a little boy, Truett, into the family, breaking the long-running streak of girls born to the Duggar siblings.

Jedidiah Duggar shares ‘adorable’ photos of Truett

On Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar took some time to show off how big Truett is getting.

He was born on May 2, just a little over a year after his parents tied the knot.

Jed appears to be a doting father, with his last few Instagram posts dedicated to his son.

Counting On fans and Jed’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the “adorable” baby boy.

He captioned his share, “It’s always a happy Sunday with this guy #2months #bigboy.”

One follower said, “Oh my goodness! He is a whole other level of adorable 😍 I love his shirt too! Someone has some style 😎👏🏻👏🏻💙.”

Another chimed in with, “He is honestly one of the cutest babies I’ve ever seen! 😍.”

And one more wrote, “Wow 2 mths already, 😍.”

Many of the other 57 comments echoed the same sentiments. The post has garnered over 6,000 likes so far.

What have Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu been up to?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have been working on vlogging. The couple shared their first camping adventure with Truett, and it didn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped.

Several Duggar siblings have turned to YouTube to vlog and share video updates with their fanbase. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo just released their first video. Jessa Duggar has found success using videos for life events and updates on the fixer-upper she and Ben Seewald have renovated and are moving into soon.

Jed and Katey don’t have as big of a fanbase as his sisters, though. Their relationship/courtship wasn’t shared on Counting On in any capacity. In fact, the last Duggar wedding on the show was John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Justin Duggar married Claire Spivey, but the show was canceled before any footage could be shown or their courtship chronicled.

Just two months into parenthood, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are enjoying life with their son. He is doted on by his parents and followers agree he is “adorable.”