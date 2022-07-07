Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo debut new venture

Jinger Duggar and Jinger Vuolo have started a vlog. Pic credit: Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo/YouTube

After announcing they had a “new project” in the works, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo debuted it.

As speculated, the couple has decided to try their hand at vlogging on YouTube.

It’s something Jinger’s siblings have found useful, especially Jessa Duggar, who regularly updates her channel.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo release first vlog

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo put together a video that runs a little over 12 minutes to introduce the vlog.

They detailed their trip to the Los Angeles County fair, including spending time with their friends and former American Idol contestants, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner. Jeremy married the couple in 2019, and they have remained in touch as Gabby’s stardom soars.

Snippets of the performance were shared, including a peek at her singing The Good Ones and a worship song alongside her husband.

The couple also attended a women’s soccer game for the first time with their little girls. Jinger and Jeremy shared some footage from the game of plays made and fans cheering.

Between the clips from their first two adventures, they came back to talk about it in a more “live” setting.

What can viewers expect from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

While the couple didn’t detail their plans for future episodes much, some events will be documented that followers may recognize.

Jinger Duggar was spotted with a mic in her “happy place,” which appeared in some clips. There’s also some fishing on a boat that was teased, and likely some of the other activities they enjoy, like visiting the Santa Monica Pier.

Two things that Jinger of Jeremy Vuolo won’t share are their daughters. They are still keeping Felicity and Evangeline out of the public eye. Followers have seen them from behind or in their shadows, but the couple has decided to allow them their privacy. They are some of the only Duggar family members to do so. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson haven’t shared photos of their daughter, Bella, in years. They also haven’t confirmed they welcomed a second child earlier this year.

Jeremy also released his and Jinger’s statement about Josh Duggar’s sentencing on their YouTube channel. He was very clear about how they felt, especially regarding what Josh did while still proclaiming to be a Christian.

It looks like Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have plans for their channel to have some success like her sisters have had with theirs. Currently, they have over 11,000 views and 12.8k subscribers.