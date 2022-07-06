Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo tease ‘new project’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are unveiling a new project. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have big news for their followers.

The couple dropped a reel that shows clips of their life, including some footage from Jinger’s “happy place.”

There’s been speculation the couple was up to something, especially following their failed ventures over the years.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to?

Some clues are based on what was shown in the reel shared by Jinger Duggar on Instagram.

When Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo shared photos from her “happy place,” it was noted that they were filming. The couple didn’t acknowledge any of the comments, but it was clear that Jinger had a mic on in the pictures.

Some guesses were the couple could have filmed a commercial, while others speculated they could be doing their own reality TV show. However, if that were the case, the promotion for the said show would have likely already begun.

Jinger captioned the reel, “New project! Coming 7.7.22”

The still frame for the reel shows off Jinger Duggar in distressed cut-off denim shorts. She’s upped her fashion game recently, including showing off some leg while posing with her husband.

Other ‘projects’ Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have announced

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the Duggar couple who do the most to increase their income.

They branded The Hope We Hold, a podcast they started and stopped and part of the title of their first book released. There was also a merchandise line the couple branded, Hope & Stead. They sold candles and baseball caps, but nothing came of it. In fact, the whole Instagram account is gone, and Jinger and Jeremy never mentioned why it disappeared or what happened to their idea.

There have also been several failed partnerships. Jinger was dropped from working with Fonuts after several people complained about her beliefs and link to the Duggar family. She may legally go by Jinger Vuolo, but her maiden name won’t escape her, especially when it comes to working with brands.

As for what’s next for the couple and their “project,” it remains unknown, they have attempted several different avenues, but none have seemed to work out. Perhaps something like a vlog on YouTube would be more suited for them, especially since it has worked well for Jinger’s sisters, Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar.

The good news is that followers won’t have to wait much longer as Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo plan to reveal their project tomorrow.