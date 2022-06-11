Jinger Duggar shows a little leg while posing with Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar shows off major leg with Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, especially when her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is onboard.

The couple has relaxed their wardrobe choices, dressing differently than many of Jinger’s siblings.

From wearing shorts in public to a spaghetti-strapped dress for a wedding, Jinger has been showing off more of her body than ever before.

Jinger Duggar shows off legs while posing at Jeremy Vuolo’s graduation

Jeremy Vuolo graduated from seminary school, and the couple attended the event together.

They posed on the red carpet together, and Jinger Duggar shared the photo on Instagram.

She wrote, “🎓 @mastersseminary”

Jeremy wore the typical suit and tie get-up as expected, but Jinger put her legs on display. She wore a black dress with a flower pattern all over it. It fell just above the knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs. The Counting On star paired nude heels with the ensemble, tying it all together perfectly.

Jinger Duggar’s wardrobe has caused issues with her parents

There’s been plenty of speculation about how Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar felt about Jinger Duggar’s choices regarding wearing pants and showing off more skin than the dress code they had allowed for her.

Jeremy Vuolo confirmed a rift between them and the Duggars over it while giving a deposition last year for a lawsuit Jinger and her sisters filed that has since been dismissed.

They have kept their distance, mostly remaining in California unless there was a family wedding to attend. However, they make sure to visit Jeremy’s parents for holidays and vacations. The couple also chose to keep their children out of the spotlight following the cancellation of Counting On.

Jinger and Jeremy haven’t spoken out about Josh Duggar’s sentencing, but they did throw shade at the disgraced Duggar family member. They spoke out in December following his guilty verdict. They were harsher than some of the other statements, which surprised followers they didn’t speak out after sentencing.

The new wardrobe changes for Jinger are just a start. Each year that passes, the former reality TV star breaks more free from the rules she was bound by when living in the big house. She has started showing off her wealth and is the highest-paid Duggar sister between partnerships and other offers she’s received.

Showing off a little leg isn’t typical Duggar style, but Jinger Duggar is rocking her looks as she upgrades her fashion knowledge.